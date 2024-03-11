3,685 Shares in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the second quarter worth approximately $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Icosavax by 82.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Icosavax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Icosavax by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Icosavax by 36.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 475,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICVX shares. William Blair cut Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 106,373 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,670,056.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,744. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

