3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $673.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.73. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

