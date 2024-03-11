4,100 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

ARM Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 131.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 98.45. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARM. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

