44,097 Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $454.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

