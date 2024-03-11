47,625 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $38.28 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

