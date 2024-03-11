5,926 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORM

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,820. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.