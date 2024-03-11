5,991 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.