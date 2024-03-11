7,203 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

