a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

AKA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Friday.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKA

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

NYSE AKA opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 585,353 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.