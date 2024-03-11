AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Trading Up 0.8 %

AAON opened at $81.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

