Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 144,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

