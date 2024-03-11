Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Acushnet worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

