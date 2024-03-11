ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch Sells 241,455 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $4,421,041.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 301,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,033.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12.
ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.4 %
ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
