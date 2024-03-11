Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 159,944 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.39% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IBTX opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

