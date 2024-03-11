Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Adient worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 624.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

