Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Michael G. Huebert Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $161.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.