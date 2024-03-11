Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Quarry LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

