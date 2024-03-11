Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,322 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

