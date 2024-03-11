Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $4,104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $173,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $266.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

