Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 152.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $103.77 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

