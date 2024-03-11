Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

