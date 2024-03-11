Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

