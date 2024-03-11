Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,389 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

