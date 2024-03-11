Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $133.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

