Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.