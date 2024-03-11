Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Upbound Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $31,886,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.12. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

