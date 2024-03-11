Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

