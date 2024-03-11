Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 532 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $38.19 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

