Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $259.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

