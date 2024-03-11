Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $2,828,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

HIG stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,967 shares of company stock worth $28,667,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

