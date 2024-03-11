Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $386.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.