Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

