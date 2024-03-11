Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 9.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 25.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in General Electric by 14.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,185,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $167.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

