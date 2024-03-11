Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

