Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $174.65 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

