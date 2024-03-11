Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

