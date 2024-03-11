Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Rodney Gonsalves Sells 4,828 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodney Gonsalves also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00.
Agilent Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:A opened at $147.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agilent Technologies
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.