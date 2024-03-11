Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.