Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $30,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $845,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.6 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $676.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.