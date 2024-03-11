Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth S. Courtis Sells 7,611 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,930,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $376.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.