Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth S. Courtis Sells 7,611 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,930,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $376.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.37.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.