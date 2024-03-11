Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CFO Ruth Porat Sells 48,077 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %
GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
