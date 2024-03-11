Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires 32,120 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 139.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.84. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

