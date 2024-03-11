Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,419,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $26,840,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $49,813,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,642,000 after purchasing an additional 510,469 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 393,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

