Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,318 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 56,317 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $68.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

