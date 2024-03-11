Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 696.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Utz Brands by 687.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

