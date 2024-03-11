Alpine Global Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,442 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 101,328 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,827,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 16.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.72. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,024,585 shares in the company, valued at 257,071,233.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,552,975 shares of company stock worth $39,334,310.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

