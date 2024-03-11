Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund accounts for approximately 0.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of RA stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,909.09%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

