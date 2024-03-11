Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.6% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

