Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $294.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.69. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $317.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.