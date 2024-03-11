Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,625 shares of company stock worth $341,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

